Argentina Hopes To Produce Russian Sputnik V Vaccine. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 15 hours ago

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – Argentina hopes to receive Russia’s technology for the production of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, acquiring the capacity to self-produce the vaccine in the near future, Cecilia Nicolini, an adviser to the Argentine president, told Sputnik in an interview. Earlier in December, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said that Buenos Aires had signed a […]
Next Post

Christmas Message by Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Fri Dec 25 , 2020
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- In his Christmas Message to the Federation, Premier Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, wished everyone a Happy Christmas. “My fellow citizens and residents: “There is no gain in saying that 2020 has been an exceptionally challenging year so far,” said the Honourable Dr. Harris. “COVID-19 has […]

You May Like