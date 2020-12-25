Argentina Hopes To Produce Russian Sputnik V Vaccine. – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – Argentina hopes to receive Russia’s technology for the production of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, acquiring the capacity to self-produce the vaccine in the near future, Cecilia Nicolini, an adviser to the Argentine president, told Sputnik in an interview. Earlier in December, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said that Buenos Aires had signed a […]
Christmas Message by Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis - The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Fri Dec 25 , 2020