Applicants Welcome for U.S. International Writing Program

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2022 (ZIZ) — The U.S Embassy in Barbados is inviting writers from St. Kitts and Nevis and the Eastern Caribbean and Barbadian to apply for the 2022 International Writing Program, to be in Iowa City later this year.

The twelve-week programme will be fully funded and is scheduled to run from August 20 to November 8, 2022.

Interested writers should send a literary-focused curriculum vitae and a 10 to 15-page writing sample in English or English translation to [email protected] by 11:59 p.m. AST on March 20, 2022.

Such persons should have works from genres including fiction, graphic novels, drama, poetry, and screenplays and should have them published regularly over the previous two years in traditional or online media.

Applicants must be: proficient speakers of English, comfortable with cross-cultural dynamics; eager to engage with writers of diverse cultures, between the ages of 21 and 64 at the time of the program; be non-U.S. citizens; and able to participate in the full 12-week program in the United States.

Accommodations can be made for selected fellows with disabilities.

The IWP is designed to boost creativity and mutual understanding, facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration, further participants’ professional development, understanding of creative writing and publishing, and promote freedom of expression. Further details about the program are available on the IWP website https://iwp.uiowa.edu/residency.