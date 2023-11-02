Apostolic Faith Church to Host Appreciation Service for Sanitation Workers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Nov 8, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Apostolic Faith Church in Basseterre will be honoring sanitation workers during a special church service on Sunday, November 12th.

In an interview with ZIZ News, Pastor Lincoln Hazel stated that the appreciation service forms part of the church’s 47th-year anniversary celebration.

Pastor of Apostolic Faith Church, Lincoln Hazel

He also mentioned that this is the church’s 21st year of recognizing the federation’s sanitation workers.

Pastor Hazel explained what persons can expect.

“This year, we’re going to have the same procedures… The service will start at 10 o’clock. During the service, we’ll be giving special gifts to outstanding workers. And we’ll also be giving a gift package to every sanitation worker. So, whether or not you’re chosen by your supervisors as one of their special workers, you will still receive a substantial gift.”

He said that the sanitation workers who will be honored also include the office workers.

“Sanitation workers appreciation service include the persons from Park and Beaches, Public Health Department, and Solid Waste. This also includes not just the actual workers, but the staff, the persons with supervisors, and the office workers. Because they’re all part of our sanitation workers, the sanitation workers need guidance and supervision, they wouldn’t do a good job without the office staff.”

The appreciation service will be held under the theme “Never Stop Doing Good”.

Apostolic Faith Mission vehicle