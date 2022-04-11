Antigua’s Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Prime Minister Gaston Browne has confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), but that he is “feeling fine” and has little nasal congestion.

Browne becomes the latest Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leader to test positive for the virus that has killed and infected thousands of people in the region since March 2020.

The other leaders include Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Belize’s John Briceno and St Lucia’s Prime Minister Phillip J Pierre.

Browne, speaking on his radio programme, told listeners that “notwithstanding the fact that I tested positive for COVID…I’m doing fine. I’m taking decongestants but other than that, I think I’m doing well.”

He said he is fully vaccinated and used the occasion to urge members of the population to get inoculated against the virus that has been blamed for 135 deaths and 7,511 infections in Antigua.

Browne said that he understood that he would always be at high risk of contracting the virus being a public figure.

“So, the job is such [that] I’m always exposed, which is why I took the opportunity to get vaccinated quickly. Other than this, I’m in good health. My oxygen levels [are] fine. I’m feeling well; I don’t have any loss of appetite, no loss of taste. No fever. No headaches. So, I’m doing good,” said Browne.