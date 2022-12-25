Antigua and Barbuda’s PM calls general election for January 18 Loop Jamaica

After months of leaving residents of Antigua and Barbuda on the edge of their seats, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has finally announced that the next general election will be taking place on January 18, 2023.

The Twin Island’s general election is constitutionally due in March 2023 but for months opposition parties and residents were keenly anticipating the announcement of the date when the country will once again head to the polls.

That is because many believed that that date would have come much earlier, with Browne hinting at early elections for quite some time.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne as he made the general election date announcement.

Well, eligible voters will be going to the polls early but only about two months before it is constitutionally due.

This announcement was made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Monday night at the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party’s candidate launch.

He also revealed the Governor General will issue the writ of elections on Tuesday and nomination day will be December 28.

Here are the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) candidates:

1. Prime Minister Gaston Browne, St John’s City West

2. Melford Nicholas, St John’s City East

3. Steadroy Benjamin, St John’s City South

4. Charles Fernandez, St John’s Rural North

5. Daryll Matthew, St John’s Rural South

6. Maria Browne, St John’s Rural East

7.. Gail Christian, St John’s Rural West

8. Sir Molwyn Joseph, St Mary’s North

9. Samantha Marshall, St Mary’s South

10. Robin Yearwood, St Phillip’s North

11. Lenox Weston, St Phillip’s South

12. Colin James, All Saints East and St Luke’s

13.. Michael Browne, All Saints West

14. Rawdon Turner, St Peter’s

15. Dean Jonas, St George’s

16. Chet Greene, St Paul’s

17. Knacyntar Nedd, Barbuda

Member of Parliament Asot Michael will apparently be running as an independent candidate in St Peter following a fallout with the ABLP

The candidates for the United Progressive Party (UPP) are as follows:

Political leader Harold Lovell, St John’s City East

Jamale Pringle, All Saints East and St Luke

Richard Lewis, St John’s Rural West

Kelvin Simon, St Mary’s South

Anthony Smith Jr, All Saints West

Pearl Quinn-Williams, St John’s Rural North

Franz deFreitas, St John’s City South

Algernon Watts, St George

Tevaughn Harriette, St Peter

Gladys Potter, St John’s Rural South

Cleon Athill, St Paul

Sherfield Bowen, St Phillip South

Sean Bird, St John’s Rural East

Johnathan Joseph, St Mary’s North

Alister Thomas, St John’s City West

Alex Brown, St Phillip North

Trevor Walker (Barbuda People’s Movement), Barbuda

Representing the Democratic National Alliance(DNA) are:

Party leader Joanne Massiah, St Phillip South

Stephen Richardson, St John’s Rural West

Chaneil Imhoff, St Peter

Tecla Thomas,All Saints East & St Luke

Anthony Stuart, All Saints West

Gameal Joyce, St Paul

Roland Timothy, St John’s City South

Kisean Joseph, St Mary’s North

Andrew Antonio, St Mary’s South

Trevor Young, St John’s Rural East

Leon Smith, St John’s City East

Louis Rivera, St John’s Rural North

Mario Thomas, St Phillip North

