Antigua and Barbuda’s PM calls general election for January 18 Loop Jamaica

After months of leaving residents of Antigua and Barbuda on the edge of their seats, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has finally announced that the next general election will be taking place on January 18, 2023.
The Twin Island’s general election is constitutionally due in March 2023 but for months opposition parties and residents were keenly anticipating the announcement of the date when the country will once again head to the polls.
That is because many believed that that date would have come much earlier, with Browne hinting at early elections for quite some time.
Prime Minister Gaston Browne as he made the general election date announcement.
Well, eligible voters will be going to the polls early but only about two months before it is constitutionally due.
This announcement was made by Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Monday night at the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party’s candidate launch.
He also revealed the Governor General will issue the writ of elections on Tuesday and nomination day will be December 28.
Here are the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) candidates:
1. Prime Minister Gaston Browne, St John’s City West
2. Melford Nicholas, St John’s City East
3. Steadroy Benjamin, St John’s City South
4. Charles Fernandez, St John’s Rural North
5. Daryll Matthew, St John’s Rural South
6. Maria Browne, St John’s Rural East
7.. Gail Christian, St John’s Rural West
8. Sir Molwyn Joseph, St Mary’s North
9. Samantha Marshall, St Mary’s South
10. Robin Yearwood, St Phillip’s North
11. Lenox Weston, St Phillip’s South
12. Colin James, All Saints East and St Luke’s
13.. Michael Browne, All Saints West
14. Rawdon Turner, St Peter’s
15. Dean Jonas, St George’s
16. Chet Greene, St Paul’s
17. Knacyntar Nedd, Barbuda
Member of Parliament Asot Michael will apparently be running as an independent candidate in St Peter following a fallout with the ABLP
The candidates for the United Progressive Party (UPP) are as follows:
Political leader Harold Lovell, St John’s City East
Jamale Pringle, All Saints East and St Luke
Richard Lewis, St John’s Rural West
Kelvin Simon, St Mary’s South
Anthony Smith Jr, All Saints West
Pearl Quinn-Williams, St John’s Rural North
Franz deFreitas, St John’s City South
Algernon Watts, St George
Tevaughn Harriette, St Peter
Gladys Potter, St John’s Rural South
Cleon Athill, St Paul
Sherfield Bowen, St Phillip South
Sean Bird, St John’s Rural East
Johnathan Joseph, St Mary’s North
Alister Thomas, St John’s City West
Alex Brown, St Phillip North
Trevor Walker (Barbuda People’s Movement), Barbuda
Representing the Democratic National Alliance(DNA) are:
Party leader Joanne Massiah, St Phillip South
Stephen Richardson, St John’s Rural West
Chaneil Imhoff, St Peter
Tecla Thomas,All Saints East & St Luke
Anthony Stuart, All Saints West
Gameal Joyce, St Paul
Roland Timothy, St John’s City South
Kisean Joseph, St Mary’s North
Andrew Antonio, St Mary’s South
Trevor Young, St John’s Rural East
Leon Smith, St John’s City East
Louis Rivera, St John’s Rural North
Mario Thomas, St Phillip North
Avoy Knight, St John’s Rural North