Another Man Charged For Supermarket Robbery

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 19, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Police have charged Prince Patterson of Wades Garden for the offence of Robbery.

The crime was committed on April 23rd, 2023 at “The Grocery Store,” a community store located opposite the “Uncle T’s” restaurant on Cayon Street.

Mr. Prince was charged after he was identified as the second assailant in the armed robbery.

The first assailant, Akeem Sage, was previously identified and arrested, then charged on May 14th.

The general public will be updated with any developments as the investigation progresses.

— 30 —