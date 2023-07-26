Another Charge For Fatal Hit-And-Run Incident

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 27, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Police have laid an additional charge against Brent Edwards for a hit-and-run vehicular accident that resulted in the death of Florence Ella Merchant of Hickmans, Nevis

In a release on Wednesday, police said Edwards was further charged on July 24th for the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.

He was previously charged for Failing to Immediately Stop at the Scene of an Accident on July 17.

Edwards was granted bail by District C Magistrate Her Honour Yasmine Clarke on Tuesday with two (2) sureties in the sum of EC $50,000 for each.

He has been ordered to surrender all travel documents to the Court and is required to report to the Charlestown Police Station daily between the hours of 6am and 6pm.

On July 15 at around 7am, an elderly woman, Florence Ella Merchant was found injured on the side of the road by a passer-by.

Ms. Merchant was transported to the Alexandra Hospital where, she was found to have a broken arm, a broken hand, and numerous cuts and bruises.

She died on July 17.