Annual Agricultural Review highlights sustainable agriculture, food security – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 20 hours ago

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Honourable Alexis Jeffers, said his vision for the agricultural sector in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is to increase the production of food; improve food security; and the nutrition and health of the population. Minister Jeffers spoke at the Ministry of Agriculture’s […]
MSR Media begins casting Nevisians for ‘One Year Off’ movie - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Fri Feb 5 , 2021
CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — MSR Media, the production company filming ‘One Year Off’ on Nevis, has issued a casting call to select Nevisians for various roles in the movie. The comedy film, the first of a two-movie production deal between MSR Media and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will begin production […]

MSR Media begins casting Nevisians for ‘One Year Off’ movie - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Fri Feb 5 , 2021
CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — MSR Media, the production company filming ‘One Year Off’ on Nevis, has issued a casting call to select Nevisians for various roles in the movie. The comedy film, the first of a two-movie production deal between MSR Media and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will begin production […]

