Announcement from Solid Waste Management Corporation – St. Kitts

Solid Waste Management Corporation – St Kitts would like to Inform All Citizens and Residents of Changes to the collection schedule.

Considering the increased output of Residential waste in Sandy Point, the corporation has made the decision to increase collection days from twice (2) per week to five (5) times per week.

Therefore, effective immediately the following Collection Schedule would be in operation.

Kindly Note that you collection time will commence at 3 am.

In Sandy Point

Monday

Cleverly Hill Seaside up to Charles E. Mills Secondary School

Tuesday

Mount Idle

Millard Street

Downing street

Manchester street

Fahie Street to Pomp Bay

Wednesday

Crab Hill Heights to Crab Hill Rise to Mount Idle on the hillside

Thursday

Mount Idle on the Hill side to Bourkes Road and the road ending by the Chinese Supermarket and the playfield

Friday

Bourkes Road up to Cleverly Hills Hill side and the Island Main Road in Sandy Point

Residents are also asked to note that the following changes to the collection schedule will take place in McKnight and The Village effective Immediately. Kindly note that your collection time remains at 3 am. However, collection will take place once per week only.

wa

Mc Night and The Village

Monday

From the road opposite the Chinese supermarket in Camps to Miss Ottley’s Shop

Tuesday

Miss Ottley’s Shop to the Cenotaph

Wednesday

CFBC across to Greenlands down to Malone Avenue including the Bay Road

Thursday

From Sonia Carr’s Building including the top of West Bourne Ghaut and the Bay Road.

Friday

Sprotts street including Lower Market Street and the Ferry Terminal

The Cardin Home and the Village School