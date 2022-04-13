Announcement from Solid Waste Management Corporation – St. Kitts

Solid Waste Management Corporation – St Kitts would like to Inform All Citizens and Residents of Changes to the collection schedule.
Considering the increased output of Residential waste in Sandy Point, the corporation has made the decision to increase collection days from twice (2) per week to five (5) times per week.
Therefore, effective immediately the following Collection Schedule would be in operation.
Kindly Note that you collection time will commence at 3 am.
In Sandy Point
Monday
Cleverly Hill Seaside up to Charles E. Mills Secondary School
Tuesday
Mount Idle
Millard Street
Downing street
Manchester street
Fahie Street to Pomp Bay
Wednesday
Crab Hill Heights to Crab Hill Rise to Mount Idle on the hillside
Thursday
Mount Idle on the Hill side to Bourkes Road and the road ending by the Chinese Supermarket and the playfield
Friday
Bourkes Road up to Cleverly Hills Hill side and the Island Main Road in Sandy Point
Residents are also asked to note that the following changes to the collection schedule will take place in McKnight and The Village effective Immediately. Kindly note that your collection time remains at 3 am. However, collection will take place once per week only.
wa
Mc Night and The Village
Monday
From the road opposite the Chinese supermarket in Camps to Miss Ottley’s Shop
Tuesday
Miss Ottley’s Shop to the Cenotaph
Wednesday
CFBC across to Greenlands down to Malone Avenue including the Bay Road
Thursday
From Sonia Carr’s Building including the top of West Bourne Ghaut and the Bay Road.
Friday
Sprotts street including Lower Market Street and the Ferry Terminal
The Cardin Home and the Village School