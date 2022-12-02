Angela Yee Bids The Breakfast Club Farewell, Cardi B To Guest Host Show

Cardi B is ready to guest host The Breakfast Club as Angela Yee bids the show her final farewell.

Cardi B had a sweet message for Angela Yee who hosted her final Breakfast Club show on Thursday morning and she was inadvertently roped in to host a future episode of the show. On Thursday, Cardi called into the show to wish Angela Yee best wishes as she goes on to her solo show and other business ventures following an almost two-decade run on the breakfast show.

While speaking to Angela and co-hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, the Bronx rapper was propositioned by the latter who will carry on the show, to appear as a guest host. In an almost seven-minute call, Cardi started by saying that she was calling because Yee is “leaving” to which the seasoned host disclosed that she was moving on to her ventures but will be on shows and podcasts elsewhere.

Cardi however noted that she will miss the trio in the morning. “You guys helped me so much in my career and you guys have always been so nice and beautiful to me and I mean I know the Breakfast show is not over but I just you know I love you guys together,” Cardi begins.

Charlamagne Tha God also pitched to Cardi the opportunity to guest host and the rapper did not shy away from the opportunity except to say she’ll do it when her much anticipated sophomore LP is released in 2023.

Cardi B in Los Angeles 2022 / @iamcardib IG

“Oh my God! I will tear that shit down!” she said excitedly before asking: “So wait, can I interview artists? Ooh, that would be fun. Yeah, I could do that. We gon’ get in trouble in the morning.”

The rapper allowed herself to be persuaded to guest host the show for one week and bring up the rap girlies she supports.

It seemed though that Cardi had a moment of doubt as she hilariously asked what time the hosts are up so they are on the show. However, Charlamagne entices the rapper with a proposal to fix up their green room so the rapper can even bring her nanny and the kids so they are comfortable while she hosts.

“I can do that,” Cardi says in agreement.

In the meantime, Cardi also sang the lyric “so long farewell” for Angela and even dished a little on her upcoming album.

The singer says that her album will be out in 2023 through her label Atlantic Records despite her hinting that it would be dropped in 2022.

“I have no choice. I have to put it out. I need to make up my mind and put it out,” she said before hinting at the reason behind the delay being her uncertainty about some tracks.

“I feel like I’m missing something but I gotta put it out,” she added.

“I think so. I think I should put it out around that time,” Cardi added when asked about her second album dropping on the fifth anniversary of her debut album Invasion of Privacy.

For her final show, a bunch of fans called in to share some sweet messages for Angela Yee who has now officially departed to focus on her own show, Lip Service.