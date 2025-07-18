Americas Cardroom And Chris Moneymaker Set To Hold Poker Main Event In Aruba 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. July 30, 2025: The Caribbean is quickly becoming one of the world’s hottest poker destinations. Long known for its sun-soaked beaches and luxury resorts, the region is now gaining fame for high-stakes action and prestigious poker events. Even the World Series of Poker, (WSOP), a brand historically anchored in Nevada, has made regular stops in the Bahamas with its WSOP Paradise series – illustrating how seriously top-tier poker is taking the region.

Joining this growing trend is the Moneymaker Tour, a newer but already popular circuit. Organizers recently confirmed that the tour’s flagship Main Event will take place this September in Aruba. For poker fans across the Caribbean and beyond, it’s shaping up to be a must-attend moment.

Credit: @moneymakertour on Instagram

A Closer Look At Americas Cardroom’s Moneymaker Tour

The Moneymaker Tour is the brainchild of 2003 World Series of Poker champion Chris Moneymaker, who partnered with online platform Americas Cardroom to bring the series to life. The poker star is currently an ambassador for the poker platform, which has been considered the US’ number one site since 2001. What began as a grassroots campaign to re-engage live poker players has grown into a respected tour that now travels across the U.S. and Latin America.

With buy-ins catering to both mid-stakes and more serious competitors, the Moneymaker Tour prides itself on its accessibility. Its upcoming Aruba stop marks one of its first major moves into the Caribbean, and expectations are high that it will boost regional interest in the live game.

Satellite Access And Travel Promotions

As part of its lead-up to the September event, Americas Cardroom is running satellite qualifiers that give players a low-cost shot at earning their way into the $300,000 guaranteed Moneymaker Tour Main Event. According to a recent announcement, satellite winners will receive full prize packages that include Main Event buy-in, hotel accommodations, and travel expenses. In total, these packages are valued at $44,400 or $3,700 each. To qualify, players must either pay a $95 buy-in or qualify for free by placing on the weekly Beast leaderboard.

These promotions come at a time when US to Caribbean flight routes are expanding. The latest data shows increased connectivity between major American cities and Caribbean islands, including Aruba. This makes it easier than ever for players to attend international events without facing the logistical hurdles that once made such tournaments hard to reach.

As poker continues to branch out from traditional hubs and plant roots in new regions, Aruba’s upcoming Main Event could be the start of a bigger poker movement throughout the Caribbean. With growing support from organizers, online platforms, and the tourism industry, the island’s place on the global poker map is only just beginning.

For more updates across the Caribbean, visit News Americas Now.