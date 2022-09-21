America gained 2.5 million new millionaires last year

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)The number of rich people in the world rose at a rapid pace last year, boosted by gains in the stock market and house prices.

As many as 5.2 million people became millionaires last year, with nearly half in the United States alone, according to Credit Suisse’s latest annual wealth report

“This is the largest increase in millionaire numbers recorded for any country in any year this century,” it said.

Worldwide, the total number of millionaires stood at 62.5 million at the end of 2021, Credit Suisse estimated.

The report, which was released Tuesday, found that aggregate global wealth totaled $463.6 trillion at the end of last year, jumping 9.8%.