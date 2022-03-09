Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation Makes a Courtesy Call

This morning, Wednesday 9th March 2022, Her Excellency Mrs Rita Hammerli-Weschke, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Sir S W Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D Governor-General.

The Ambassador was recently accredited virtually by the Governor-General and appreciated the opportunity to meet the Governor-General in person.

The Ambassador and the Governor-General discussed the ongoing solar energy project to be constructed in the Basseterre Valley and the opportunities which it will provide for technical training for our young citizens in this and other developing fields.

Ambassador Weschke previously served for the past three (3) years as Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Swiss Confederation in Quito, Ecuador.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Mr Ernest Amory CSM, MBE who has recently been appointed as Honourary Consul of the Swiss Confederation in the Federation.