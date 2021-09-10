Michael T. Nietzel Senior Contributor Amazon announced today that it will pay 100% of college tuition for its approximately 750,000 U.S. hourly employees. The company estimated that the new benefit along with other new training it will offer would require a total investment of $1.2 billion by 2025. Amazon’s announcement comes on the heels of other major […]
Amazon Will Spend $1.2 Billion For Its Employees To Attend College – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
