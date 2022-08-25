Amazon is shuttering its telehealth service

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Amazon on Wednesday said it is shuttering its telehealth service, Amazon Care, as the company rethinks its approach for expanding into the health care industry.

Launched in 2019, Amazon Care promised to virtually connect patients with a clinician “24/7, 365 days a year,” according to its website, and also offered some in-person services in certain cities. It was initially built for Amazon’s employees as well as for enterprise clients.

After gathering feedback from customers and their employees, the company determined that Amazon Care “isn’t the right long-term solution” for customers, and it will cease to be offered at the end of this year, according to a memo to staffers from Neil Lindsay, SVP of Amazon Health Services.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly and only became clear after many months of careful consideration,” Lindsay wrote in the memo, a copy of which was provided to CNN Business. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is not a complete enough offering for the large enterprise customers we have been targeting, and wasn’t going to work long-term.”

