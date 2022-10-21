Amaziah Barry Wins Rotary Club of Liamuiga 2022 Primary School Spelling Bee Competition

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 21, 2022 (SKNIS): The Rotary Club of Liamuiga held a Primary School Spelling Bee Competition between all primary schools throughout the Federation to aid in the development of the youth. The Spelling Bee Competition is in its 17th year.

The winner of the competition was Amaziah Barry of the Tucker-Clarke Primary. Kayla Da-Silva of the Beach Allen Primary School placed second and the third place position was shared between Devarie Boyles of the St. Paul’s Primary School and Riniel Isaac of the Deane Glasford Primary School.

The Spelling Bee Competition, held on October 20, 2022, at the Antioch Baptist Church in Lime Kiln, is geared towards promoting literacy by providing children with a positive goal to work toward and giving them a forum to display the fruits of their hard work.

President of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga, Ryeburn Boyce, in an interview at the Spelling Bee, echoed this sentiment and said, “the purpose of the spelling bee is to help children improve on their literacy skills and in particular spelling, reading and language generally.”

He further added that “The aim is to help children do better when it comes to the common entrance exam and in their language development even beyond the common entrance.”

Student spellers were Nia Berry of the Immaculate Conception Catholic School; Kaylah DeSilva of the Beach Allen Primary School; Treviah James of the Bronte Welsh Primary School; Jernae Jackson of the Cayon Primary School; Rineil Isaac of the Deane-Glasford Primary School; Ababa Edwina Maccabbee of the Dieppe Bay Primary School; Joshua Wattley of the Dr William Connor Primary School; Deondra Huggins of the Edgar T Morris Primary School; Khaleem Challenger of the Epworth/Maurice Hillier Memorial Junior High; Gajiah Alexander of the Irish Town PrimarySchool; Mackela Gardener of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School; Alnesha Richards of the Newton Ground Primary School; Z’Quan Mills of the Saddlers Primary School; Zaid Murray of the Sandy Point Primary School; Brandon Brisbane of the St. Kitts International Academy; Devarie Boyles of the St. Paul’s Primary School; Gabrielle Seaton of the St. Kitts Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School; Amaziah Barry of the Tucker-Clarke Primary School, and Ajanique McFarlane of the Violet Petty Primary School.

The Minister of Education and Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Chief Education Officer Mr. Francil Morris; Vice President of the Rotary Club of Liamuiga, Dr. Marcus L Natta and Past Assistant Governor, Tuffida Stewart were in attendance at the event.