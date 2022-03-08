Alternative views backstage at Paris Fashion Week

Fashion shows can be magical and glamorous events, powerful enough to transport guests and online viewers to a different world – often the world mentally inhabited by the designer while crafting their new collection. It’s a familiar format, even for those who have never attended a show: There are models, clothes, lights, music, and, often, celebrities on the front row. When all goes to plan, the results can be extraordinary. And while the magic may only last some 12 minutes, so much goes into the making of these shows.