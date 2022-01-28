All Set For Crucial Over Fifties Match Up

President of the Nevis Masters Cricket Association, Franklyn KUT Daniel, is indicating that everything is in readiness, for the fourth match between the Nevis and St. Kitts over 50’s teams.

The match is scheduled for the VOJN grounds on Sunday 30th January, commencing at 1 pm.

The St. Kitts team is smarting from the fact that Nevis is currently leading the series 3 games to nil and it is understood that they are seeking to bring over their strongest possible team, for this encounter, when they will be playing for pride.

The Nevis team, on the other hand, according to Daniel, is ‘set and rearing to go and it is going to be a straight 4 to nil,’ he stated confidently.