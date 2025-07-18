All-Inclusive, Redefined Again: Blue Diamond Resorts Is Now Royalton Hotels & Resorts 

News Americas, ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Aug. 11, 2025: After fifteen years of redefining the all-inclusive experience, Blue Diamond Resorts is taking the next step in its evolution. Beginning August 11, 2025, the company will officially transition to Royalton Hotels & Resorts, consolidating its brand identity under the name that has defined its guest experience across the Caribbean.

This change marks a natural evolution for the company, whose success has been closely tied to the growth and recognition of its Royalton-branded properties across seven leading sun destinations. With an aligned portfolio and refreshed visual identity, the move consolidates brand equity and reinforces the company’s leadership in the modern all-inclusive space, while maintaining the same essence and operations.

“This is more than a name change. It is a strategic alignment of our brand portfolio that highlights the strength and recognitionof Royalton,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Royalton Hotels & Resorts.

As part of the brand realignment, the adults-only brand formerly known as Hideaway at Royalton will now be referred to as Royalton Hideaway, A Resort Within a Resort. The refreshed name reinforces its place within the Royalton ecosystem, while continuing to offer the same Togetherness concept and elevated adults-only experience that guests have come to expect.

Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts will also evolve to become Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, reinforcing the connection between its all-ages cinematic concept and the strength of the Royalton name. Guests can continue to enjoy its signature Vacation Like a Star™ experience, now under a unified identity.

Pelfort added: “With every brand now part of the Royalton family, our identity has never been more unified or more powerful. Royalton is no longer just a brand. It is a household name that guests remember and trust. As we celebrate 15 years of excellence, this evolution marks a defining moment in our history. Blue Diamond Resorts will always be part of our DNA. Its mission, vision, and spirit remain at the core of who we are.”

With this transition, the company’s portfolio will continue to include well-known brands such as Royalton Luxury Resorts, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Royalton Vessence Resorts, the rebranded Royalton Hideaway Resorts, Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, Mystique by Royalton, and Grand Lido Negril.

This announcement follows a year of expansion and innovation for the company, including the launch of Royalton Vessence Resorts, the recent announcement of Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove, and new resort developments underway in the Caribbean.

For more information, visit www.royalton.com

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across seven of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations, each offering a distinct and immersive signature experience. Its eight brands include the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family, known for elevated comfort and thoughtful service through signature features like All-In Connectivity™ and DreamBed™. Royalton Hideaway delivers an upscale adults-only escape designed around Togetherness, with exclusive dining and modern accommodations. Royalton Vessence Resorts introduces The Art of Vacation through a wellness-forward approach to all-inclusive travel, centered on balance and mindful connection. Royalton CHIC Resorts invites guests to Party Your Way with vibrant, adults-only getaways full of style and spontaneity, while Mystique by Royalton offers Miles from Ordinary boutique retreats that celebrate natural beauty, local culture, and laid-back sophistication. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril presents a unique Au Naturel experience for guests 21 and over, with secluded beachfront luxury.

The portfolio also includes Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™ in entertainment-infused settings surrounded by iconic memorabilia, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton, where guests can Dodge the Paparazzi in glam, adults-only escapes defined by privacy and exclusivity.

