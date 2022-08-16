All Covid-19 Health and Travel Entry Protocols Waived With Immediate Effect for All Travellers to St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 15, 2022 (SKNIS): A new waiver with immediate effect from August 15, 2022, has been introduced by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to allow all citizens, residents and international travellers entry into the Federation without restrictions.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health the Honourable Terrance Micheal Drew made the announcement during the first official Cabinet Meeting held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Government Headquarters.

“I have indicated with the support of my colleagues that there are no more restrictions for our people to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis. I have indicated a waiver until we would have sorted out all of the necessary channels. So, there is a waiver now,” said Prime Minister Drew. “So, at this present moment, our people can travel to St. Kitts and Nevis without any restrictions at all. They don’t need to do any tests and they are given the option to upload their information which makes processing at the airport much easier for them.”

Prime Minister Drew said that the decision to remove the entry restrictions is strictly scientific.

“All of this is based on sound scientific advice. I would have met with the Task Force, we would have gone through the scientific data, and therefore, I want to announce that based on that and their advice in discussions that there is no scientific basis to continue the restrictions and therefore, they are lifted,” said Dr. Drew.

Effective immediately, all travellers to St. Kitts and Nevis are not required to present a negative COVID-19 test; show proof of vaccination to enter the country and quarantine upon arrival. All unvaccinated and vaccinated travellers are permitted to enter the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. This includes citizens, residents, and international travellers.

Additionally, all inbound passengers can either complete the Online Immigration and Customs ED Form prior to arrival in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis or can complete it at the port of entry upon arrival.

The Prime Minister first made the announcement of lifting all COVID-19 entry protocols during the Swearing-in Ceremony of the Members of Cabinet on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium.