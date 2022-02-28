Airbnb offering free temporary housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war with Russia, the company announced Monday.

The stays will be funded by donations to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund as well as with help from hosts on the platform.

Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s cofounder and CEO, called for people to open their homes in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania as more Ukrainians flee the conflict in their home country.

Chesky and two other Airbnb officials sent letters to European leaders of nations bordering Ukraine to offer Airbnb’s support with housing refugees, the company said. While the stays are temporary, the company said it “will work closely with governments to best support the specific needs in each country, including by providing longer-term stays.”

Some Ukrainians who need housing may not currently have access to devices or internet traditionally required to book lodging on the platform. Airbnb said it will work with “nonprofits on the ground, who are responsible for booking and coordinating stays for refugee guests, regardless of nationality, race, ethnicity, or how they identify.”

