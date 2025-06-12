World News
Air India flight, carrying 242 people, crashes on takeoff from Ahmedabad
12 June 2025
- Air India Flight 171 has crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad in India, carrying at least 242 people, local authorities say.
- Authorities in London confirmed that the plane was due to land at the city’s Gatwick Airport at 6:25pm local time (17:25GMT).
