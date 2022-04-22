Agriculture Open Day Postponed in Observance of Official Mourning Period

The highly anticipated Agriculture Open Day which was scheduled to be held next week has been postponed until Thursday May 5th and Friday May 6th, 2022. This announcement was made by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources in an official release on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

According to the release, the management and staff made the difficult decision following an urgent notice from His Excellency The Governor-General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D stating that the nation is to observe a 10 day period of official mourning in observance of the passing of Ambassador His Excellency Vance Winkworth Amory J.P.

The Official Period of Mourning in respect of the passing of Ambassador His Excellency Vance Winkworth Amory, J.P. will end on Saturday, 30th April, 2022.

This period of mourning is an extremely sensitive time for our nation and the management and staff of the Ministry of Agriculture appreciates the public’s understanding at this time.

The Ministry of Agriculture extends deepest sympathy to the wife, family and friends of Ambassador His Excellency Vance Winkworth Amory, J.P during this difficult time.