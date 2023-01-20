Agriculture Minister highlights importance of crop diversification

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar has highlighted the importance of crop diversification in local agricultural production.

Minister Caesar was speaking at an Information and Awareness meeting for farmers at the South Rivers Methodist School.

The Agriculture minister said there would be several opportunities for local farmers as a result of the opening of sandals resorts and other hotels in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CROP-DIVERSIFICATION.mp3

Minister Casear said the ministry is raising awareness on a number of agricultural issues noting that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has the potential to increase its agricultural production.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/AGRI-PRODUCTION.mp3

