Agriculture Annual Review And Planning Meeting Set For Tuesday 22nd February

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 18, 2022 — Preparations are underway for the hosting of this year’s Annual Review and Planning Meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources.

The Annual Review and Planning Meeting will allow the Department of Agriculture to shed light on the achievements of the sector in 2021 and will make way for the implementation of growth strategies to move the sector forward in 2022 and the near future.

This yearly consultation also provides guests and the viewing audience the opportunity to engage in discussions, pose questions, and share ideas about agriculture during the roundtable-style sessions.

Senior government officials, representatives from allied agencies, farmers, and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector are expected to be in attendance.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources, Honourable Alexis Jeffers is the featured speaker.

The Annual Review and Planning meeting is being held under the theme, “Enhancement, Innovation, and Sustainability: A New Strategy for Agriculture in St. Kitts and Nevis”.