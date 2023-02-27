Agri Stakeholders Invited to Invasive Species Green Monkey Consultation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 22, 2023 (MOA Media & Communication Unit) — The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment will be hosting a ‘National Consultation on the Management of the Invasive Green Monkey, where the results of pilot project research on green monkeys, conducted under the GEF-funded project entitled ‘Preventing the Costs of Invasive Alien Species (IAS) in Barbados and the OECS,’ will be shared and discussed.

This important national consultation will take place at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on Tuesday, 28 February 2023, starting from 8:45 a.m.

The project objectives focus on prevention, early detection, and the establishment of control and management frameworks for IAS that emphasize a risk management approach by prioritizing the highest risk invasion pathways.

The forum will address various methods to manage the risks and costs of invasive alien species (IAS) on agriculture, households, important ecosystems, species, and genetic diversity.

Discussions will also address the implementation of training and educational programs to provide support to local farmers and agricultural partners.

Government officials, farmers, food producers, representatives from agriculture related allied agencies and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector are expected to be in attendance.