Agri Night Market to Be Held Next Week

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 8, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — The Ministry of Agriculture continues to promote buying local and eating local with the hosting of another Agri Night Market at the Basseterre Public Market next week.

According to the Ministry, the Night Market will feature everything local from locally grown fruits & vegetables, to cooked foods and local wine.

There will also be performances by local artists and entertainers including Nicha B, Rucas H.E. Unstoppable Sounds, Firehouse Sounds and DJ Woodis.

The Agri-Fest Night Market will take place on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 5 to 10 pm.

Persons interested in Registering to be part of the AgriFest Night Market can obtain forms at the Basseterre Public Market, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Marine Resources and the Ministry of Agriculture on the 3rd floor of Government Headquarters.