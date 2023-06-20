Basseterre, St. Kitts June 22, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): As part of events leading up to the St. Kitts Music Festival, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives hosted an Agri-Night Market: Music Festival edition on Wednesday evening from 5pm.

The event saw the introduction of a karaoke competition and featured food, giveaways, and entertainment.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Miguel Flemming said the night market has become a signature event that the ministry is hoping to host every month.

Miguel Flemming, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives

“We are here at the AgriNight Market Music Festival edition. It is exciting down here tonight. We have karaoke. The atmosphere has been has been crazy, you know, with the participants. We had over nine participants and I can see that persons are really enjoying the night market. What we do here, we try to put on the night market as often as possible. We hope we can do it every month one day, because we recognize that the vendors are happy and everyone benefits. And we create that community atmosphere where we can come and interact with the vendors and persons alike. And so we kind of create a night life in St. Nevis. So the AgriNight Market has now become a signature event for the island of St. Kits. And we want to continue to grow this activity,” he said.

The Agri Night Market Music Festival Edition was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship and the St. Kitts Music Festival Committee.

