Agatha James-Andries Charged for Forgery

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 15, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have charged 65-year-old Agatha James-Andries of Halfway Tree on three (3) counts of the offence of Forgery and three (3) counts of the offence of Uttering Forged Documents. She was arrested and charged on December 14, 2022. The offences were committed on June 09, 2022, June 10, 2022, and July 08, 2022, respectively.

A search warrant was also executed on December 14, 2022, on the law office of James-Andries and a number of items of evidential value were taken into Police custody. Later that day, she received bail in the sum of $40,000 with one surety with the condition that she surrender all travel documents. She is scheduled to appear before the Basseterre Magistrate Court on January 31, 2023.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.