AG Byron Jr Advocates For Greater Use Of Court-Connected Mediation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 13, 2022 (SKNIS): Court-connected mediation is likely to be an increased option for persons with a minor legal dispute following the opening of the Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton Court Annex and an increase in trained mediators.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., is an advocate for increased use of court-connected mediation in St. Kitts and Nevis. During an address at the Virtual Opening of the Law Year 2022 on Tuesday (January 12), he noted that the potential of the alternative legal process was not fully realized in the past due to spacing constraints.

“Court-connected mediation matters can now be consistently scheduled and will alleviate the challenges experienced before due to the lack of dedicated meeting rooms,” Honourable Byron Jr. stated. “There is also a dedicated staff to preside over mediation, which we hope will help to reduce the number of matters going to trial and allow litigants to receive justice in a timely and cost-effective manner.”

The Attorney General said that 15 individuals successfully passed mediation training. This brings the cadre of professionals trained in court-connected mediation to 17.

From January to November last year, there were 18 matters sent to mediation. Three were settled, eight went unsettled, while two matters required further consultation.

We continue to encourage litigants to seek this course of action which allows matters to be settled in a timely and less costly way,” Honourable Byron Jr. stated.