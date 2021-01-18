GENEVA – More than 30 million inoculations for COVID-19 have already been administered in the 47 mostly high-income countries according to the World Health Organization (WHO). But, the global vaccine rollout has exposed glaring inequalities in access to this life-saving tool. More than 2,800 scientists from 130 countries gathered on Jan. 15 in a virtual […]
You May Like
After 30m COVID-19 inoculations, WHO points out ‘glaring inequalities’ – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
GENEVA – More than 30 million inoculations for COVID-19 have already been administered in the 47 mostly high-income countries according to the World Health Organization (WHO). But, the global vaccine rollout has exposed glaring inequalities in access to this life-saving tool. More than 2,800 scientists from 130 countries gathered on Jan. 15 in a virtual […]