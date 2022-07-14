Administration at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College Appeals to General Public to Support Enforcement of Uniform Policy

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2022 (SKNIS): Officials at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) are calling on the general public to support the institution’s Uniform Policy as it promotes a sense of belonging for students and creates a positive identity for the college community.

“We do understand what has been happening over the years and we are reaching out to the public as it relates to parents, employees, persons out there in the public sphere to just support the college in the enforcement of its Uniform Policy,” said Dr. Moyia Rowtham, Vice-President of Academic and Student Affairs at CFBC, during her July 13th appearance on ‘Working for You.’ “All students are expected to wear the uniform as stated in our Uniform Policy and this will be shared with the students. All students will be and are expected to be in full uniform as of the 20th of September, 2022.”

Dr. Rowtham noted that the wearing of uniforms is not just a matter of discipline and spoke to “Friedrich and Shanks 2022” who referenced the use of uniforms for students to ‘fashion themselves into respectable and employable future adults.’ She added that CFBC prides itself on this notion.

In relation to new students, the vice president said that they are expected to be properly attired.

“You are expected to wear a white school shirt along with black or blue long jeans pant, nothing that is distressed or torn. We expect you to present yourselves respectfully at the college. We are asking that parents and guardians support the college in its endeavours,” she said.

The vice president added that being properly attired in uniform is just one aspect of employability skills.

“We can’t go into the National Bank any old way and we can’t go and report for duty at the Defence Force dressed any old way. So we are just trying our best to ensure that our students, when they leave the CFBC, that this is just one aspect to help mould them into the citizens that we know they can be,” said Dr. Rowtham.

She said that school uniforms also contribute to the personal safety of students by allowing easier recognition of students inside the school and in the community.