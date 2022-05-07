Acting Chief Fire Officer Pleased With Output and Productivity of Officers at SKNFRS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 6, 2022 (SKNIS): Acting Chief Fire Officer Garfield Hodge during his address to the nation on International Firefighters’ Day on May 4, said that he is pleased with the general level of output and productivity of all officers at the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) including the STEP officers.

He added that sick reporting is on the decline as well as delinquencies and charges.

“Some officers will be promoted and the organization will be in a better position to deliver optimum public service,” said the Chief Fire Officer.

Mr. Hodge also took the time to personally thank the members of the senior management team who had assisted his office with the support necessary in managing and leading the SKNFRS.

“Mr. Clifford Govia, Force Personnel Officer; Pastor Ericson Cumberbatch, Force Chaplain; Ms. Jaquelyn Bryan, Public Relations Officer; Divisional Fire Officer (Ag) Ms. Mavis Archibald-Whyte; Fire Sub Station Officers Mr. Rommel Williams, Mr. Davron Clarke, Mr. Lesroy Caines, Mr. Kenneth Dore and Mr. Julio Williams, your support is invaluable and I look forward to continuing working with you over the coming years as we continue to maintain discipline among the ranks and functionality in the organization.”

The Acting Fire Chief also thanked recently retired Fire Chief Everette O’ Garro for his long years of service to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.