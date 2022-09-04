Acting Appointments in the Prime Minister’s Absence From the Federation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 31, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew is presently away from the Federation. He is in Barbados attending the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022 from September 1-3. While the Honourable Prime Minister is abroad, below are the acting appointments of his Cabinet colleagues:

Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Citizenship and Immigration.

Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of National Security.

Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Health and Social Security.