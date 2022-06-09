Charlestown, Nevis, June 09, 2022 (Nevis Reformation Party) — The following is from the Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge.

Accountability for our CBI funds is a serious matter.

NRP understands that your government must be creative in these tough economic times to improve the lives and livelihoods of our people.

Many families in Nevis struggle to cover the cost of medical care, especially when they have to travel overseas.

Your elected NRP representatives would ensure that a percentage of our CBI monies are allocated to an Emergency Medical Fund to assist families with medical expenses. The procedures to access this Fund would be standardized so that ALL eligible persons would have an equal opportunity to benefit from the Fund.

Under CCM, with $400 Million from CBI, our hospital is still incomplete, with no dialysis service, no MRI and our health care workers are still underpaid.

Only a CCM elected representative would use his law firm to represent a foreign government against struggling Nevisians who could not pay their overseas medical expenses.

NRP is best for the people of Nevis!!