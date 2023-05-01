Accident At Camps Leaves Motorcyclist Hospitalised

Basseterre St. Kitts, May 1, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police are investigating an accident on Saturday in Camps that left a motorcyclist hospitalized with severe injuries.

According to the police, the incident occurred along the Island Main Road near Rams Supermarket at Camps at moon on Saturday. It involved a motorcycle, PB 1952, ridden by Shamar Stevens of Sandy Point, a Taxi Bus, TA 209 driven by Carlton DuPont, and a motor jeep PB 3848 driven by Laney Hutchinson.

The police say the motorcycle was travelling along the island main road from west to east and Taxi Bus was travelling in the opposite direction. When he got in the vicinity of Rams Supermarket at Camps, the driver of the Taxi bus made a sudden right turn into the path of the motorcycle causing it to collide with the taxi.

Stevens fell to the ground but the motorcycle slid and collided with jeep P3848.

Stevens suffered a compound fracture to his leg and was taken to the hospital. He has had surgery and is scheduled for another operation.

He is in stable condition but unable to speak due to a wound to his mouth.

The police say no charges have been laid as yet but investigations are ongoing

