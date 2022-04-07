Above Average 2022 Hurricane Season Predicted

By: Merv-Ann Thompson

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 7, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — St. Kitts and Nevis and the rest of the Caribbean region can expect an above-average hurricane season, according to the data from the Colorado State University (CSU) in issuing their preseason report on Thursday.

It lists 19 storms, nine of which are expected to become hurricanes, and four are expected to become major hurricanes with winds exceeding 111 miles per hour.

New names to the list include Virginieand Tobias, while Ian and Earl are being used again. Names are removed from the list if they leave utter destruction in their wake. A storm is also not classified as a hurricane unless rotating wind systems hit 39mph.

With 19 storms named, it is the list sporting the most names in the past 2 years.

In the event that there are more storms than the named 19, the World Meteorological Organization has a supplemental list of 21 names.

The prediction of an active season is due to a warm Caribbean and subtropical Atlantic temperatures, that give rise to La Nina – a weather system of favourable storm conditions.