By Orville Williams Antigua Observer- Passengers arriving in Antigua and Barbuda will now be allowed to complete only one week of quarantine – instead of the previous two weeks – once they can prove that they have been fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19. The Cabinet announced that adjustment to the regulations yesterday, joining […]
A&B: Even Vaccinated, Travelers Will Still Need to Quarantine – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
