A$AP Rocky Seemingly Moves Out Los Angeles Home Police Raided

A$AP Rocky has seemingly moved out of his Los Angeles home. This comes just weeks after his arrest and the raid of said home.

You might remember that A$AP Rocky was arrested in April of this year after his vacation with his expecting girlfriend, Rihanna. The pair had gone to Barbados to spend time with Rihanna‘s family, and upon their return, Rocky was arrested at LAX.

The arrest was in relation to A$AP Rocky‘s involvement in a November 2021 shooting, which left at least one person injured. The arrest was followed by a raid at the 34-year-old’s home in California. The goal was to search for and retrieve any illegal weapons which may have been involved in the incident.

While the police were able to recover multiple guns from the premises, they were all purchased legally. None of the weapons found were involved in the shooting incident.

The “Fashion Killa” rapper is slated to appear in court on August 17. Since being released on $550,000 bail, he has made few public appearances.

Has he really decided to pack his bags and call it a day? In recently surfaced photos shared by TMZ, U-Haul trucks can be seen outside of Rocky’s home. A moving team was also present, moving Rocky’s carefully wrapped shoe collection into the moving truck.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky PFW

While no official statement has been released by Rocky or his team, it has become apparent that he will no longer be staying at this house.

Similarly, his entrepreneur girlfriend Rihanna has not publicly made any statements about her baby-daddy-to-be. She is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy. According to one of her most recent interviews, she is laying low and trying to remain stress-free for the remainder of the pregnancy. As far as we know, the Fenty CEO will be having her baby in her home country of Barbados.

As for her beau, he is staying booked and busy to keep himself out of further trouble. He is set to start a European tour within the coming weeks.