A$AP Rocky Gifted Rihanna Huge Diamond Ring Amid Engagement Speculations

Rihanna stepped out with a massive diamond ring on her finger, sparking engagement rumors with A$AP Rocky.

The rumors have been flying around for months and are only getting louder with Rihanna‘s latest jewelry accessory. A very pregnant RiRi was spotted out and about shopping for baby cloth in Los Angeles. One couldn’t help but notice the big rock on her finger. Of course, we noticed her baby bump too, but the ring was quite chunky.

Sources close to the Bajan pop star told Urban Islandz on Tuesday A$AP Rocky gifted the massive diamond ring to the love of his life last year, but no word yet on if they’re officially engaged. “I can’t say if they’re engaged but he gave her the ring and she loved it,” sources said.

According to TMZ, she wore the ring before, but on a different finger, but this time it fitted firmly on her ring finger. A photo of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky taken in November last year, around the time that she was named a National Hero in Barbados, shows her wearing the ring on her middle finger.

She might even be wearing it from a photo dated back to July 2021 when she was reportedly shooting a music video in New York with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who have been dating for a little over two years, have not announced any engagement, so these are purely speculations given the size of the ring and how happy in love they’ve been.

Is Rihanna having a baby girl?

Rihanna also got huge reactions from fans when she was spotted over the weekend shopping for baby cloth in the baby girl section.

Fans are reacting with excitement as Rihanna not only stopped by Target stores to check out their baby merchandise. She may have also inadvertently given the biggest clue yet about the gender of her baby.

Fans have been guessing the sex of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby, and some have commented on how “low” her belly has dropped, which is a sign that she’s carrying a baby girl, according to a popular old wives tale.

On Friday, the nine-time Grammy winner perused the baby section of Target and was seen holding up some cute baby sets.

Target shoppers observed her checking out and even purchasing tiny dresses on cute little hangers.

In one of the pictures, Rihanna styled in a multi-colored dress and wearing a purple stiletto heel, was seen examining a burnt orange dress with intricate details.

The dress, which included ruffles and a flared skirt, is by Cat & Jack for $18. Rihanna also checked out unisex pieces, including clothing in various colors, socks, and onesies.

Meanwhile, fans reacted approvingly that Rihanna, who is a billionaire, was seen shopping at Target rather than expensive brand name clothes which a growing baby would not need for long.

“Rihanna is just like us! We love a good target moment,” one person said on Twitter while another added, “Rihanna and I both shop at Target for clothes. Don’t talk to me.”

Earlier this week, Rihanna revealed she is in her third trimester while at a Fenty-Ulta event.

Her outing today, however, saw her covering her growing bump, which she has spotted uncovered for most of her pregnancy.

Rihanna was previously asked about Fenty children and maternal clothes, but she didn’t give a definitive answer as to whether she wanted to get into that line of business.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that she could be having twins. At her recent Fenty-Ulta event, she also said she would be very protective of her “kids” when asked about raising children in the social media age. Rihanna said she was ready to more than flip tables over her kids, causing fans to speculate that she might be having twins.

There has been no official confirmation about the gender of her baby or babies, if it’s more than one from either Rihanna or Rocky.