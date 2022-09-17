A$AP Rocky Calls Former Friend Relli’s Lawsuit Over Shooting ‘Extortion’

A$AP Rocky has responded to his former friend’s lawsuit where he accuses him of being jealous and trying to extort him over his shooting claims.

According to legal docs, Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina says that the artist is a “failed shakedown” attempt by A$AP Relli, whom they accuse of fabricating the shooting allegation because he is jealous of his former friend. A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, is separately facing criminal charges for the alleged shooting that took place in November 2021 in Hollywood. Relli is separately suing the rapper for damages for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress using boilerplate language.

“Rocky didn’t shoot him by any stretch,” Tacopina was quoted by Rolling Stone as he referred to the criminal case as “just a plain and blatant classic attempt at extortion.”

According to Tacopina, Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, allegedly physically attacked Rocky at a face-to-face meeting. The lawyer claims that the two men were at odds with Relli “badgering” Rocky for money before the incident. The lawyer says that Relli’s lawsuit is based on a fabricated shooting claim even though police say that they have CCTV footage showing Rocky during the incident and running away after.

A$AP Rocky’s legal team filed their defense on Thursday as they responded to the civil suit where he denied all of Relli’s claims.

“Answering defendant generally denies each and every allegation of the complaint, and specifically denies that plaintiff has been damaged in any amount or in any way as a result of any act or omission of answering defendant,” the reply filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court read.

A$AP Rocky’s reply outlines several defenses in tort that he relies on, including contributory negligence, where he says that Relli’s injuries “were caused solely, directly and proximately by the negligent and/or intentional acts or omissions” of others and that Relli himself “failed to exercise reasonable care to avoid the consequences of harm.”

ASAP Rocky’s response contradicts what Relli’s lawsuit claims which is that Rocky had asked him to meet up at the Hollywood location on November 6, 2021, and he started the verbal altercation before Rocky allegedly pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and fired several shots in Relli’s direction. Relli is represented by attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz.

In the meantime, Rocky pleaded not guilty plea to two counts of using a semiautomatic firearm to assault Relli. He is currently out on a $550,000 bond. If convicted of the criminal offense, he may face up to nine years in prison.

At the time of the “Fashion Filla” rapper’s arrest back in May this year, he was awaiting the birth of his baby boy, whom he shares with billionaire businesswoman Rihanna.