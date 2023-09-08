A Look Back at Crime from 2020 to 2023

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has released crime statistics for 2020 to 2023 that show the fluctuation of recorded crime over that period.

Among the crimes taken into account are:

Murder/Manslaughter; and Shooting with intent;

Woundings with Firearms; and Attempted Murder;

Other Bodily Harm; and Sex Crimes;

Break-Ins; and Larcenies;

Robberies; and Fiream and Ammunition possession;

Drug crimes such as Possession, Trafficking, Importation; and Malicious Damage; and

Other miscellaneous crimes.

In 2020, there was a total of 1125 crimes committed over the 12 categories. In 2021, there were 1248. In 2022, there were 1360. Up until quarter two of 2023, there have been 663 crimes committed.

The top four crimes year-over-year are Larcenies, Malicious Damage, Other Bodily Crimes and Break-Ins.

According to the data, drug-related crimes remain at 5th but have decreased. In 2020, there was a total of 59 drug-related crimes; in 2021 – 20; in 2022 – 26; and in 2023, there have been six so far.

The number of reports of Sex crimes remain within the same margin at 51, 40, 58 and 34 over the years.