70 of nation’s brightest to gather for National Youth Parliament today Loop Jamaica

Seventy of the nation’s brightest young people will gather at Gordon on Monday, November 28 at 10am for the 13th sitting of the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica.

This year’s sitting takes on special significance as it is being held as the country marks 60 years of independence from Britain. The theme for the sitting is “Reignited: Empowering Youth for Jamaica 60 & Beyond”.

The National Youth Parliament will revert to its usual modality, where the 70 young ‘parliamentarians’ will physically gather inside the chamber at Gordon House at Duke Street in downtown Kingston, to debate sub-themes under the following headings:

Financial literacyAffordable housing and financeYouth psychological wellbeingParenting and education

The public are invited to follow the proceedings, which will be broadcast live on Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) channels.

The National Youth Parliament, which is a joint effort between the Ministry of Education and Youth and the Houses of Parliament, is one of the activities being held to mark Youth Month.