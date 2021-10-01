BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 1, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Sylvers Domino Club, the only team captained by a female in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, caused tremors on Thursday evening September 30 as they beat defending champion team Tabernacle Domino Club 14-10. In the game that was […]