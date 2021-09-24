BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 24, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — When the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League opens on Tuesday September 28 at four venues, defending champion Tabernacle Domino Club will square it off with former champion team, Lodge Domino Club. The two teams will meet at the Tabernacle […]
