6ix9ine Admits In Court Docs He’s ‘Struggling’ Amid Declining Career

6ix9ine says he’s struggling to make ends meet amid declining rap career.

New court documents say that the rapper is broke, has no record deal, and is struggling to make ends meet! Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by the victims of a 2018 robbery who claim that the rapper was present when his Trey Nine Bloods associates ambushed them in Manhattan.

6ix9ine pleaded guilty for his involvement as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Now the victims of the robbery are using his RICO conviction to secure their civil suit against the rapper. The victims claim an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages.

6ix9ine is known for his outlandish spending on jewelry and cars and spending lots of cash while also trolling others for not making a lot of money. The rapper, who appears to have been experiencing financial problems of late, has finally admitted in court documents that he is leading the hard life.

With his label deal with Ten Thousand Projects coming to an end last month, the rapper has not released new music since his house arrest in 2020.

According to his documents, he does have a publishing deal, but his royalty account is unrecouped as he accepted huge advances, which are now payable. As a result, he says he’s not receiving any income from his music.

“I did receive large advances under the recording artist and merchandising agreements prior to my arrest. However, I do not receive royalties under those agreements either since my royalty accounts remain unrecouped,” he said.

“Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet. I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled,” Tekashi 6ix9ine’s affidavit read.

6ix9ine has been quiet lately and has not been booked for any concerts for 2022. A breakdown of his income shows he went from making $1.2 million in 2018 to $75,000 in 2021 and just $22,000 in 2022.

He says any income he currently receives he uses to support himself, his two infant children, and their mother, in addition to his mom and his brother.

Meanwhile, Tekashi also says that he lives in fear of retaliation at the hands of the Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members every day after he agreed to testify against the other gang members in his RICO trial. His declaration further stated that he could not pay any damages to the plaintiffs.

“It will surely bankrupt me in a way from which I will never recover to the permanent detriment and hardship of the family members who rely upon me,” 6ix9ine said.