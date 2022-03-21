65th Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 17, 2022 (ZIZ) — The Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet returns this year after a 2-year pause due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Plans are currently underway for the 65th anniversary of the event and Coordinator of Aquatic Sports, Winston “Zack” Nisbett said persons can expect that traditional swimming races for various age groups.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/AQUATIC-SPORTS-CLIP-1.mp4

He added that he has enlisted the help of a former Coast Guard officer to assist with the safety of persons during these events.

Nisbett said other events persons can look forward to are the fetching of the ham, climbing of the greased pole, and the boxing matches.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/AQUATIC-SPORTS-CLIP-2.mp4

He encouraged persons interested in participating in any of the events to register by calling 664-9016. Persons can also register at the event.

The 65thAnnual Basil Henderson Easter Monday Aquatic Sports Meet takes place on Monday, April 18th at the Basseterre Ferry Terminal at 9 am.