65 Reggae Albums Up For Consideration At 66th Grammys

A whopping sixty-five projects have been submitted to the Grammy voting committee for consideration of Best Reggae Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. The event will take place in February 2024, but voting for the nominees has begun.

In a statement to Urban Islandz, the Grammys revealed that the first round of Grammy Awards voting will determine the nominees for the respective categories. Voting began on October 11 and will close on October 20.

This year’s submission list for the Best Reggae Album category is rich with Jamaican dancehall and reggae talent and includes many notable names on the list who released works over the last year. The reggae submissions include both established and upcoming artists as well as seasoned artists in the game.

Among the standout names more recognizable in the genre are Anthony B for ‘Bread & Butter’, Blvk H3ro’s ‘On a Mission’ , Collie Buddz’s ‘Cali Roots Riddim 2023′ , Burning Spear’s ‘No Destroyer’ , Marcia Griffiths’s ‘Golden‘, Groundation & Brain Damage’s ‘Dreaming from an Iton Gate’ , Jah Cure’s ‘Undeniable‘, Julian Marley & Antaeus’s ‘Colors of Royal’ , Byron Messia’s ‘No Love’ , Johnny Osbourne’s ‘Right Right Time’ , Lee “Scratch” Perry & Bob Riddim’s ‘Destiny’ , Sly, Robbie & The Team Taxi’s ‘Shakespeare The Bassman’ , Richie Spice’s ‘Black Man Time’ , Sean ‘Contractor’ Edwards’s ‘Various Artists – Tropical House Cruise To Jamaica ( The Asian Edition)’ , and Zamunda’s ‘Jah Love Surround Me’ , Buju Banton’s ‘Born for Greatness’ among many others.

Several dancehall albums were also submitted, including Beenie Man’s latest album, ‘Simma’ , Charly Black’s ‘No Excuses’ , I-Octane’s Dancehall Gift , Byron Messia’s ‘No Love’ , Pablo YG’s ‘Bad Juvi Mixtape’ , Valiant’s ‘4.14′ , and Yaksta’s ‘22‘.

In a comment to Urban Islandz, producer Sean ‘Contractor’ Edwards noted that his project was created for Asian fans and built on the Tropical House Cruises releases in recent years.

“The project was meant for the Asian market where Chris Gayle is a popular sports figure. The album has been featured in many Indian mainstream publications with the Grammy winners Ms. Lauryn Hill and Morgan Heritage on the project along with grassroots reggae artists Capleton and Sizzla, we decided to enter the album for Grammy as Best Reggae Album,” he said.

The producer added that while they are hoping to win the category, it’s important to use the attention received as “a marketing tool to bring awareness to the brand and improve our sales and streams.”

Producer Rolexx, who produced “Could A Never” on Charly Black’s album, also shared that he had high hopes for the album.

“My hope for this album is that I really and genuinely want it to be a favorite in the Grammys because when you really sit and listen the songs and how relatable they are …everyone can connect with at least even one of these records,” the producer born Jeremy Waide said.

As for the creative process, the producer added that he and Charly Black “have a fire in us for great music long before we transform to artiste and producer because both of us use to be a sound system operator at the same time ..so we both know the vibe what we were going for,” he added.

The producer continued, “I’ve been watching how people all over been loving the album, DJs been requesting and playing the songs very regularly…Charly is a very great artist and a great album and I think everyone should go out and cop it …stream it …share it … y’all won’t regret it …an like the album said ….NO EXCUSE!!!!!!!”

On Instagram, Marcia Griffiths, who recently received her Order of Jamaica ward, noted that ‘Golden‘ is her 17th studio album and that the project “shows her world-renowned talent isn’t waning at all.”

Beenie Man also reacted to him being listed for Grammy consideration, writing on Instagram, “Feeling blessed by the love for #Simma! ? Your support means the world to me. Let’s keep the vibes going strong and aim for that Grammy win! Keep streaming, buying, and vibing to #SimmaAlbum.”

In the meantime, Slingerz producer Kevin Balgobin, who appears on credits for “007” and “YM” on Valiant’s mixtape ‘4:14‘ also shared his support for the artiste and gratitude for the opportunity to work with him.

Charly Black also reacted to his album listed for Grammy consideration.

“We always give thanks for any accomplishment in music, and the fans as well as the Grammys for considering No Excuses as one of the Best Reggae Albums. It’s a blessing,” the artiste said.

Jermaine’ Crawba Genius’ Henry, who produced the album’s Intro and songs “More and More” and “Short Up Shorts,” also appealed to voting members to push ‘No Excuses‘ so it can advance to the nominee stage.

“Vote and support the album and the movement. We give thanks to the media and everybody who continues to support the album,” he said.

See the full list of albums for Grammy consideration for Best Reggae Album here:

Yasus Afari – Golden Spoon MaroonAkae Beka – GloryAlborosie – DestinyNathan Aurora – Pop Punk Goes Reggae Vol. 1Anthony B – Bread & ButterBallyhoo – ShellshockBuju Banton – Born For GreatnessBead N Bone – UndercoverBeenie Man – SimmsCharly Black – No ExcusesBlvk H3ro – On a MissionBrotha George – Firm And StrongCollie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023Bulby York – Time & ColorBurning Spear – No DestroyerDavid Cairol – Vers (E)Common Kings – CelebrationHollie Cook – Happy Hour in DubDMP – Long Way HomeCorbin Dooley – Rocksteady21 Earthkry – Dandy ShandyEasy Star All-Stars – Ziggy StardubThe Expendables – Pleasure PointMarcus Gad – Ready For BattleGentleman – Mad WorldGiant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Love In TimeGreen Lion Crew – Riddim full of CultureMarcia Griffiths – GoldenGroundation & Brain Damage – Dreaming from an Iron GateCas Haley – Boots Rock Reggae, Vol. 1Hempress Sativa – CharkaHonorebel – 444I-Octane – Dancehall GiftJah Cure – UndeniableJahmali – Pleasant PlaceJonfx – Vintage ReggaeAza Lineage – Kingston to callLong Beach Dub Allstars – Echo Mountain HighJulian Marley & Antaeus – Colors of RoyalMc Norman – TwelveByron Messia – No LoveMISTA Savona & Gaudi – Havana meets Kingston in dubNorrac – New BornJohnny Osbourne – Right Right TimePablo YG – Bad Juvi MixtapePerfect Giddimani – Ah Mi YardLee “Scratch” Perry & Bob Riddim – DestinyMykal Rose – I Give You LoveAleighcia Scott & Rorystonelove – Windrush BabyShavarr – RootsShevvy – Rude GyalaxySly Robbie & The Team Taxi – Shakespeare The BassmanRichie Spice – Black Man TimeSundub – Spirits Eat MusicChris Thomas The Ceo – PowerJah Thomas – Clarks A ClarksValiant – 4.14Various Artists – Jamaica Festival Song 2023 competitionVarious Artists – Legends Of Jamaica, Vol. 1 A Tribute To SkaVarious Artists – 1 Rifle RiddimVarious Artists – Tropical House Cruise To Jamaica ( The Asian Edition)Various Artists – We Remember Bob AndyClint Warren – Pacific Coast ReggaeYaksta – 22Zamunda – Jah Love Surround Me