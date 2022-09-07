600 Breezy Reveals Girlfriend’s Last Message To Him Before Suicide

Rapper 600 Breezy on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that his girlfriend Raven Jackson had committed suicide.

Breezy came under fire as many speculated that he had something to do with Jackson’s death. Trolls flooded his and Jackson’s accounts and left messages about him involving her in his Chicago beef with NBA YoungBoy.

However, 600 Breezy shared that his girlfriend had mental health issues and he tried his best to love and support her dreams. “My baby was hurting and I did everything I could to show her nothing but love and keep her going. I put everything into her and her business. I believed in her I worshipped the ground she walked on,” the rapper who has been publicly mourning said.

He shared how devastating her death is to him and called for people need to take mental health seriously.

“She’s gone forever. I hate myself. Please when your loved ones are showing signs of any mental damage or health please take them serious. This is real. This is what she left me with. And I suppose to be able to continue to live ????? @raven.k.jackson you always told me you wanted to go out young so you can get that love you deserve from others and be a legend. But what about your family baby what about me ? you left my heart so empty and broken lifeless alone. And no matterwhat they say or what you say I’m gonna forever feel like it’s my fault. Please y’all pay attention to the signs of depression or mental health.”

Breezy also shared Jackson’s final thoughts. She sent him a lengthy text message where she said goodbye and explained her reasons for wanting to end her life.

The long and painful text message expresses how she has been struggling with her mental health for a long time. The messages do not say if Jackson sought help or therapy to deal with the issues she faced but rather spoke about how she drove herself into work and her many ventures until she felt empty and tired.

“I’m just tired baby. I was dealing with these thoughts before you met me. I was just waiting for the right time. This is my third time writing this fr. It’s nobody’s fault, I’ve been tired for a long time. I gave up a long time ago, I just do a good job of hiding it. Right now as I’m writing this I’m remembering us happy, looking at our videos, imagining how beautiful of a bride I would’ve been. It’s 5pm here, this bridge is actually nice. I wish we would’ve came here together. Some homeless people sprinkled in but not too many,” she wrote.

“You were the best thing that happened to me in a long time Toni but I know I’m a lot to deal with. we’re as distant as we’ve ever been. I love you with all my heart. I couldn’t take ruining us. I’m losing all the people I love. I want to leave here knowing that I didn’t f**k this one relationship up. I wish you were here to send me off like Murda did Teak, but you probably wouldn’t be nearly as understanding anyway. And as much as I want you to see my point of view, I didn’t want our last conversation to be an argument so that’s why I was so quiet. I really just wanted to hear your voice one last time. You have every right to feel what you feel towards me baby. I love you Antonio, i prav I get to love you in a better life where I’m a better version of me. You deserve that much,” the message ended.

Breezy and Raven were together for two years, the rapper said. The rapper on Tuesday shared several videos and photos of them during their relationship and said that he was heartbroken after learning about her death.

“Im f***ed up for the rest of my life baby mentally you just finished me . Im shaking I’m crying I love you so much stinky pie . My woman my wife my life …You pushed me away so you can do this ??? I would’ve died with you raven I did any and everything for you … I’ll never be able to love again @raven.k.jackson . I’ll see you soon baby. God help me please,” he added.

Jackson’s death has sent shockwaves across social media as many reacted to her sudden death. She was a graduate of Jackson State University graduate and had 257K dedicated followers on Instagram.

The Tennessee native was also a budding filmmaker with several notable credits under her name. she was also a fitness influencer and had several lines of business in that industry.

Many of her fans expressed shock at her sudden passing. “I can’t believe Raven Jackson killed herself . She was so pretty, businesses doing well, perfect body, in a relationship.. she gave other ppl advice and everything. I actually cried because she seemed so happy like I would’ve never thought…Ppl really be struggling mentally bro,” one fan said.

“The Raven Jackson situation is truly sad. Everybody keeps saying she seemed so happy she seemed so this & that. Stop assuming sh** about people bc of what you see. I went through having Dr’s tell you they can’t find anything,its miserableRIP to her & condolences to her family,” another wrote.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, there are many resources in the United States to help. Call 988 for Lifeline Suicide and Crisis help.

In Jamaica, call the Suicide Prevention Helpline at 888 NEW LIFE or (888) 639-5433.